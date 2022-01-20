EAST NEWPORT – Malcom “Mac” Maynard Murray Jr., 85, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, after a brief illness. He passed away quietly at home with his loving wife by his side.

Born on August 20, 1936 in Dexter, Mac was the son of the late Malcolm M. Murray and Harriet “Madeline” (White) Murray of Newport and (last) Portland. Mac attended Newport and Portland schools. He graduated from Portland High School in 1954. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Maine Maritime Academy in 1957.

After graduation, he was employed by Gulf Oil for 28 years as a merchant marine engineer before retiring. His second career was with Burnham and Morrill Baked Beans of Portland for 14 years before starting his “real retirement”.

Mac returned to East Newport. There he started, along with his wife Beverly, his most passionate project – creating their beloved home on the shores of Sebasticook Lake. From remodeling the “old camp”, building his barn and most recently his new garage, Mac was always working on current projects and planning new ones.

Mac is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Beverly, of 30 years; his sons Charles Murray of Limington, Malcolm M. Murray II of Lufkin, Texas, James Roberts of Ogunquit, his daughters Lou Ann Edwards of Buxton, Kathleen P. DeAngelo of Pomfret, Conn., and Nancy Menard of Charlton, Mass.; his brothers Michael A. Murray of Bath and Jon P. Murray of Yarmouth; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Crosby and Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. Due to Covid concerns masks will be required. A private interment will be held at Riverside-Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth in the spring.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the

Newport Fire & Rescue, earmarked for the new ambulance,

c/o Town Office,

27 Water St.,

Newport, ME 04953,

in memory of Malcolm

or please give the gift of life by donating blood to your local Red Cross blood bank.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous