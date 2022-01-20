YARMOUTH – Matthew J. Densmore, 80, of Yarmouth, passed away Jan. 12, 2022. He was a resident of Brentwood Manor. He was born Dec. 16, 1941, the son of Rose (D’Archangelo) and John Densmore. He graduated from Portland High School.Following high school, Matt worked for Oakhurst Dairy as a driver. He owned his own business sharpening saws and repairs. He later sold real estate in the Windham area. His first love was cars. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Matt’s second love was trucks, he became part of the truck generation. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Thuotte and his son, Gary; two sisters, Connie Densmore and Marsh Densmore. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; and a daughter, Donna; his brother, Jack Densmore. The family would like to thank the staff of Brentwood Manor for his wonderful care.Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Matthew from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Matthew’s online memorial.

