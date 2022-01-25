Robert C. Morse 1946 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Robert C. Morse, 75, of Phippsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Bath on April 19, 1946, the son of Richard and Gladys Morse. He grew up in Phippsburg and graduated from Morse High School in 1965. Bob was a career employee of Central Maine Power, and most importantly, on July 10, 1971, he married Donna Jipson and enjoyed raising a family and a happy marriage of 48 years before Donna’s passing in 2019. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and a long-time member of the American Legion in Phippsburg. In later years he and Donna enjoyed their annual winter trips to Okeechobee, Florida, and the excursions across the country to reunions of the USS Boston, where Bob proudly served from 1966-1970. Robert was predeceased by his wife and partner Donna; and his parents; and sister, Donna Layton. He leaves behind his sons and their spouses Daryl and Hajnalka Morse of Columbia, S.C., and Scott and Maria Morse of Bremerton, Wash.; grandchildren Ronan and Anastasia of Columbia, S.C.; brother, Richard Morse of Arrowsic, and sister, Sandy Morse of Augusta. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net and a graveside service will be held at the Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg at a later date this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to the American Legion in Bob’s honor.

