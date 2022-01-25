Robert L. Cressey 1948 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Robert L. Cressey, 74, of Mountain Road died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife, Lynn, children, and family. He was born in Woolwich on Jan. 3, 1948, a son of Frank and Stella (Alley) Cressey. He attended Bath Middle School and Morse High School. He voluntarily joined the US Army and did a tour in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He married Annie Bates in 1966 and married Marcella Greenleaf in 1975. On August 6, 2005, he married Lynn M. Harrington. He was employed most recently at Phil Harrington Bait of Woolwich as a driver for 10 years. Before that he started his own companies with his wife Lynn, R&L Trucking and RLC Trucking and Bob’s Garage Auto Repair and inspection station all at his home in Woolwich. He worked as a long-distance driver for Bisson Transportation, Yarmouth Lumber, Sargent Trucking, Superior Carriers all for many years. He enjoyed racing cars #15 at the Wiscasset Speedway in the 70s and 80s. Spending time in his garage, either working on vehicles or doing inspections. What he really loved to do was spend time with his family. He loved spending time working on vehicles, playing pool, and singing karaoke with his family. He loved going to the American Legion to spend time singing and dancing with his family and friends. He really enjoyed spending time with his best friends Diesel, Starr, Riddick, and Buddy. He is survived by his current wife, Lynn M. Cressey of Woolwich. Together over 49 years they raised nine children, Maryann Taylor and husband Alan of Utah, Loretta Cressey of Utah, Sandra Dunning of Woolwich, Bobbi jo Dunning and husband Preston of Florida, Amber Franco of Woolwich, Christopher R. Cressey and wife Cynthialee of Topsham, Valerie Peaslee and husband Nate of Woolwich, Cameron Cressey and partner Victoria of Brunswick, David Cressey of Woolwich; mother-in-law, Dorothy L. Harrington; brothers-in-law, Phillip Harrington Jr and partner Lori Sibley, Thomas Harrington and wife Michelle, Daniel Harrington, and wife Jeannie, sister-in-law, Margaret Harrington and partner Steve, siblings, Frederick Cressey and his partner LuAnne, Margaret (Janie) LeClair, Dondra Libby; grandchildren, Clifton Taylor and wife Mallory, Casandra Downs and husband Jonathan, Braiden Taylor, Isabel Cressey, Cheyanne Brodrick and husband Jeffery, Joshua Cressey, Nicholas West and wife Ashley, Samantha Dunning and partner Brittany, Alex Dunning, Johnathan Rines and partner Amanda, Bryan Dunning, Preston dunning Jr, Kelly Greer, Ashlee Franco and boyfriend Austin, Cameron Cressey, Kaitlyn Thibodeau and husband Samuel, Haley Cressey, Dominika (Minnie), Neythen (BooBoo), Octavia Moon; great-grandchildren, Angel, Owen, Bjorn, Sierra, Bentley, Riley, Koledyn, River Myles, Oaklee Leona, Aleah, Emerie, Mio, Isai; and many other extended family members. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Neytiri Cressey-Osmond; brothers, Donald (Skeeter) Cressey, Kempy Cressey, Frank Cressey Jr, and sister, Sandra Cressey; father-in-law, Philip Harrington Sr; and brother-in-law Michael Harrington. Visiting hours will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday Jan. 28 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held on Saturday Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church in Woolwich. He was a member of Smith Tobey Post #21 American Legion in Bath. You are invited to the Bath American Legion after the services at the church. The burial will be at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich on May 15, 2022. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com

