Roger E. Reid 1935 – 2022 GREAT ISLAND – Roger E. Reid, 86, of Great Island, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at his home with the love and support of his family. He was born in Brunswick on May 7, 1935 a son of John S. Reid and Winnifred (Sheen) Reid. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1953. Roger joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hale and USS Smalley during the Korean War. He was a long-time lobsterman from the age of 8 to 80. Roger worked many construction job and retired from BIW after 22 years. His long retirement allowed him time to enjoy hunting, fishing, long rides “UP NORTH” and spending time with his family. Roger was predeceased by his parents; an infant daughter, RamonaJean; his wife of 56 years, Lucy Maxine (Dunning) Reid; two brothers, Elmer and John, two sisters, Dorothy and Rita. Roger is survived by his sister, Glennis Toothaker; son, Clayton Reid and wife Edna of Great Island, son, Michael Reid and wife Marie of West Bath and by a daughter, Lorraine Beaulieu and husband Sherwood of Brunswick. Roger also leaves behind nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Hix-Small Cemetery in Bowdoin. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net Memorial donation may be made in Roger’s memory to CHANS Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or National Kidney Foundation of Maine 6 City Center Portland, ME 04101

