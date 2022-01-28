Carolyn Elaine Snow 1939 – 2022 WEST BATH – Carolyn Elaine Snow, 82, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Jan. 23, 2022. Carolyn was born on June 27, 1939, in Danforth to Omar and Hilda Fitzpatrick. She attended East Grand Lake School in Danforth. She graduated from high school in 1957 as vice president of her class and captain of the girls’ basketball team. She was also a force to recon with on the softball field. In 1958 Carolyn moved south to Bath to work at the telephone company. Bath is where she met the love of her life, Richard “Dicky” Snow and they wed in the summer of 1960. Carolyn loved fishing, whether on the New Meadows River or East Grand Lake, she liked out fishing Dick. She loved snowmobiling with David and Marcia on Hot Brook Lake and playing a fierce game of cards with cousins at the farm in Bancroft. In 1995 they purchased her beloved camp on the Hinch Road in Bancroft. From then on, they spent most of the spring, summer and fall months enjoying their camp, the outdoors, fishing, making maple syrup, bird hunting (she was a great shot), visiting the kids camps and lots of company. Carolyn loved her lunches over town with her high school girlfriends, getting vegetables from the garden and canning. She was well known for her jams and famous dilly beans. She was an incredible cook. She loved cleaning a mess of trout (she perfected the art and insisted it was her job) and sitting on the porch. She loved sitting around a campfire. She also loved coming home after Thanksgiving for the winter months to their home on the Hill Road in West Bath. She loved Christmas, Mimosa’s (she fondly pronounced Fimosa’s) and Roys Eggs Beno. She loved having everyone together, large gatherings of her children and grandchildren. She also loved to give secret money in little envelopes, she thinks she hid from Dick. She was a generous kind loving mother and grandmother. Carolyn was the Matriarch of her family and will forever be remembered for her strength, courage, humor, tenacity, and fierce love of her family. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard “Dick” Snow; her younger brother, Dale Eugene Fitzpatrick of Danforth; daughter, Carrie Hayes and her husband Sam of Bancroft, daughter, Lori Snow Molt of Wiscasset, son, Randy Snow and his wife Jennifer of West Bath; her grandsons Tommy Bennett and girlfriend Jessica of Bath, Brian Bennett and wife Jamie of Bath, Mike Bennett and girlfriend Kristin of West Bath, Kyle Molt of Brooklyn, N.Y. and their lovely granddaughter, Logan Molt of Boise Idaho; her cherished great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Colin, and step-grandchildren, Hunter and Jazzy, all of Bath. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Omar and Hilda Fitzpatrick; and son-in-law, Roy Cameron Molt. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086 or http://www.cancer.org

