Most experienced smartphone, tablet and computer users have figured out what they want from their smart devices. They want to send and receive text messages. They want to video conference with friends and family via FaceTime, Zoom, or Google Duo. They want to use their device’s GPS for travel directions. Or a thousand other uses.

But more inexperienced users may be unsure what they want from their smartphones and other devices. And sometimes they are too overwhelmed by all the possibilities.

Here’s something we learned from working with our clients here at BoomerTECH Adventures: When receiving instruction about some aspect of any device, almost to a person, we see people with a similar and distinctive learning pattern. That pattern typically involves trying to write down step-by-step directions to complete a tech task-sharing a photo, sending a text, or saving a file to a folder.

I say “trying to” because when someone is explaining to you how to complete a task and at the same time you are trying to write down and remember every step, that is very difficult to do. Each task done on a smartphone requires knowing how to do a number of other things before you get to the tech learning at hand.

For example, what do all the little arrows mean pointing in different directions on your screen? What does it mean if the arrows are highlighted (often in blue)? What does a little “x” in the corner of a page mean? How do you move from app to app? What do three dots mean or three parallel lines?

Navigating your smartphone may be the key skill (or more accurately, set of skills) for using your smart device. Knowing what symbols and icons mean, knowing how to save, or go back, or move ahead, or begin to write, or share with someone else are key skills that allow you to learn even more about how your device works.

For example, on my iPhone if I want to take a picture, I need to know where to find my camera (from several different places), select the kind of image (regular photo, video, slo-mo, and several others), and decide on landscape or portrait. Even then I’m just getting started! What about lighting, aspect ratio, front or rear-facing camera and much more. And I only wanted to take a simple photo of my granddaughter!

All of that simply to take a photo. Yet I haven’t even gotten to editing the photo or knowing where the photo will “live” on my phone and how I can access and share it.

There really is no way that a person can write all of those steps down. More importantly, that is NOT the way to learn to use your smartphone or other smart device.

But learning to operate a device like a smartphone (remember it is a computer in your pocket) requires a different way of thinking. And learning.

The best way to learn is to know some basic elements of how your device works and learn the language of your device. That includes symbols, icons, and directions that are applicable to many different settings on your device.

A bonus? These skills are often transferable to other devices. And they are cumulative. The more you learn the more you will be able to do.

Let’s pose a key question.

What tasks do you want to accomplish with your smartphone, tablet, or computer?

In addition to making phone calls, your smartphone also allows you to take photos and videos; send text messages including text, photos, and videos; send emails; search for all kinds of content on the internet; do banking at home; learn about health and monitor your own health; listen to, record, and produce music.

It also has a flashlight, compass, a level, a calculator, and a recorder. And on top of that there are millions of apps that once installed will allow you to do many other things—play games, learn about virtually any subject, listen to the best orchestras in the world, visit places you’ve never seen.

No wonder it can be overwhelming at times!

We recommend that you learn the language of the smartphone, the basic symbols, icons, and directions to navigate your way around. There are many, many symbols and icons but here we’ll investigate several key features that will significantly improve your ability to use your smart device.

If you know how these features work you’ll be well on your way to successfully making your smartphone and other devices do what you want it to do.

Let’s look at a handful of features that allow you to navigate your smart device.

1. You can go home again and you will often as a place to begin your work. Although most iPhones no longer have a separate Home Button they do have Home Screens that with the right swipe have the same function. Android phones usually have an in-built home screen, back button, and/or recent apps button within the screen. If you really need a Home Button which continues to be the best way to move about your iPhone for some people, assistive touch or accessibility will allow you to add one. Home screens provide a navigational home base if you get lost. And don’t forget to use a virtual assistant, like Siri, or its equivalent on Android.

2. Never get lost again! Use your Search Bar instead. On the iPhone simply swipe down from the middle of one of your home screens and you will find the Search Bar waiting for you to type or dictate key words for whatever you want to find on your smartphone. Androids have a Search Bar as well. The Search Bar allows you to find anything on your device — apps, websites, recent contacts, and much more. You can also initiate an internet search just as you would from a browser on your computer. Handy and very useful!

3. You have to start somewhere and Settings is the place to be. This gear-like icon is your entree into a variety of settings to make your iPhone and Android phone do your bidding. From essential pieces such as accessing the correct Wi-Fi network to connecting with your cellular provider to dealing with the battery and keeping it healthy, settings is where it all happens. There is a lot of information so don’t be overwhelmed but do spend some time learning about settings in this key feature.

4. Learn the road signs, the various icons and symbols that are unique to your phone or tablet. Learning these symbols and icons will allow you to move confidently around your smart device from app to app and within apps. Because smartphones and tablets have much smaller screens it is only natural that you will encounter a wide variety of symbols that are critical to your understanding of how your smartphone or tablet works. A quick glance at my Gmail app, for example, shows at least 15 different icons that if I follow them correctly will allow me to start composing an email from scratch; respond to an email sent to me; show me where an attachment on an email lives; flip from page to page, and; many more.

We encourage you to jump right in and try out various aspects of your devices. Play with your device; tap the icons and symbols to see what they do or where they will take you.

Happy navigating!

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) provides expert guidance and resources to help Boomers and older adults develop competence and confidence using their Apple devices. Boomers themselves, BoomerTECH Adventures rely on their skills as educators to create experiences that meet individual needs through videos, Zoom presentations, tech tips, and timely blog posts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: