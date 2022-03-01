Fernando Michael Pellegrini 1935 – 2022 BATH – Fernando Michael Pellegrini, 86, of Bath, passed away on Feb. 24, 2022 after suffering failing health since last spring. Fernando was born on Oct. 25, 1935 in Bath to Lena (Pecci) and Antonino Pellegrini of Abruzzo, Italy and Bath. He graduated from Morse High School in 1954, and was an active alumnus and supporter, serving for a time as class president. Fernando also attended the University of Maine at Orono, before joining his father and brother, Robert, in running the Sagadahoc Supermarket. Fernando and Bob eventually became the owners of the well-known grocery store until it closed in 1979. Fernando then began his second career at the Bath Iron Works, until his retirement in 1999. Fernando also served his country as a member of the Air Force Reserve, being called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. In 1959, Fernando met the love of his life, Rosa. After a two-year long-distance romance, they married in 1961, and last year celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They complimented each other perfectly, the calm and quiet Mainer and the beautiful and fiery Italian, and raised a daughter and a son together in the house that Fernando built for Rosa next door to the house he was born in. Rosa was at his side to the very end. Fernando was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary’s in Bath. He served on the parish council and on the finance committee, and was a Eucharistic minister. Fernando also was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, for which he served as treasurer. Some of his favorite times were spent at the K of C hall, running the Beano games, attending the New Year’s Eve balls, or just enjoying the company of his many friends. Though Fernando lived his entire life in Bath, he did enjoy traveling, going to Europe several times and taking multiple cruises. He also was fond of the Summer Road Trip, driving his family on vacations to Florida, Niagara Falls, and Canada, as well as many trips to Boston. Fernando was one of the kindest men one could ever meet. He loved his family very much, and not just his wife and children and grandchildren, but also his siblings and his wife’s siblings and his many nieces and nephews. Blood relatives and in-laws were all the same to Fernando. His love for others extended to his friends and even his employees — many a local youth found their first job at the Sagadahoc Supermarket. Fernando is survived by his wife, Rosa; his son, Anthony and daughter-in-law Joan; his granddaughters Adriana, Amelia, and Olivia; his brother, Robert, his sister, Lucia and brother-in-law, Stanley Roberts, his sister, Maria and brother-in-law Richard Hall, his sister-in-law, Maria Tecla and brother-in-law, Emanuele Cassarino, his brother-in-law, Vincent and sister-in-law, Carmen De Angelis; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Annamaria, in 2016. Visiting hours will be at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., on Thursday, March 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St. at 12 p.m. At the family’s request, masks will be required at the funeral home and at St. Mary’s Church. Fernando … a gentleman, and a gentle man. There can be no greater honor. He will be sorely missed and remain forever in our hearts. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Beautiful flowers last a few days, but beautiful deeds last forever, so in lieu of flowers please consider donating to Meals On Wheels or the Salvation Army.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous