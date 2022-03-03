Richard M. Lagner 1927 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Richard M. Lagner of Woolwich, born May 9, 1927 in Ridgewood, N.J., died Feb. 27, 2022 in Brunswick. Raised in New Jersey, Dick first came to Maine in his teens as a participant in the Maine Sailing School in Bayside (Northport). He joined the Coast Guard during World War II, then graduated as a naval architect from Webb Institute of Technology, after which he had another stint in the services, this time in the Navy. His career began with Luders Marine and Sparkman and Stevens, both yacht design firms in New York. But Maine beckoned, and he took a job with Hyde Windlass Company in Bath and settled with wife, Eleanor James Lagner (1929-2014) in Woolwich in 1962. When Hyde was consolidated with Bath Iron Works, he moved to small boatyard management for Hodgdon Brothers in East Boothbay, then returned to BIW upon the sale of the boatyard to a new investor. He rounded out his career designing small boats and large yachts for private clients. Richard is survived by son, Dean Lagner and his wife Holly, their three boys Elliott, Cory, and James, and two great-grandsons, Liam and Archer; as well as by daughter, Sandra Lagner Hall, her husband Arthur, their two daughters, Kathryn Naude and Gretchen Irby, and two great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Everett Irby. Per Dick’s wishes, there will be no memorial services or donation requests. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com

