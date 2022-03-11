Ethan William Elwell 1999 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Ethan W. Elwell, 22, passed away Friday March 4, 2022 in Brunswick. He was born July 5, 1999 in Brunswick to Krista Haley and George Elwell Jr. Ethan will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile and loving spirit that embraced his entire family and his friends. To say that we will miss him greatly, would be an understatement. Ethan was predeceased by his father, George Elwell Jr. He is survived by his mother, Krista Haley; his grandmothers Marylin Elwell and Patrice Powers, his grandfather, Edward Haley; his sisters Ashleigh Dube, Autumn Elwell, Allanah Jones and Allyson Elwell, a brother, George “Danny” Elwell; uncles Robert Haley and Colby Haley; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday March 19 at the Bowdoinham Second Baptist Church on 1 Church St., in Bowdoinham. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Day-One.org

