Gail (Haley) Smith 1949 – 2022 LEXINGTON, Ky. – Our beloved and devoted wife and mother, Gail (Haley) Smith “Mummzie”, entered into God’s Kingdom on March 2, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She passed at home in Lexington, Ky. peacefully with family and friends. Gail was born to Rev. W. C. Haley and Nellie (Jones) Haley on Sept. 22, 1949, in Farmington. Gail attended Eastern Nazarene College and graduated with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught at Bowdoinham Christian Academy and substituted at various schools within the Maine School Administrative District 75. On June 3, 1972, Gail married Sherman after an unofficial proposal of, “You’re a good cook Giggles. What are you doing for the next 50 years?” Gail and Sherman went on to have two children, Marion and Clayton. Gail was a loyal servant to God and her faith strong. Gail was an avid member of the Brunswick Church of the Nazarene. There she taught Sunday school, led children’s programs such as Children’s Church and Vacation Bible School all while holding the title of Sunday school superintendent. Gail’s love and concern for others knew no bounds. Her smile seemingly effortless and most definitely contagious. She enjoyed every minute with others while making new memories and creating new stories to tell. She genuinely enjoyed writing as well as receiving letters and cards from family and friends. Gail joins Rev. W. C. Haley, Nellie Haley and her infant nephew in Heaven. She is survived by many loving family members including her husband, Sherman Smith of Lexington, Ky.; her daughter, Marion Smith of Lexington, Ky., her son, Clayton Smith and daughter-in-law Aga Smith from Bowdoinham; her dearly loved, one and only grandchild, Owen Smith, of Lisbon Falls; her granddog, Pennie Mae of Lexington, Ky.; her sister, Sandra Luneau and brother-in-law Normand Luneau of Bridgton, her sister, Cynthia Evans and brother-in-law Dwaine Evans Sr. of Bowdoinham; her two aunts and one uncle; as well as multiple nieces and nephews all of whom she cherished immensely. Gail’s favorite scripture, which she quoted often and embraced firmly, was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Gail’s wishes were to not have a formal funeral service and have her ashes scattered on family land in Bowdoinham. We intend to respectfully carry out her wishes in the future. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

