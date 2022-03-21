Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 3/23 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Wed. 3/23 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 3/23 TBD Sustainability & Transportation Committee City Hall
Thur. 3/24 8 a.m. City Manager Search Subcommittee
Thur. 3/24 5 p.m. City/School Finance Committee
Thur. 3/24 5 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Mon. 3/28 8 a.m. City Council Rules Committee
Mon. 3/28 4 p.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Tues. 3/29 8 a.m. Legislative & Nominating Committee
Wed. 3/30 6 p.m. Charter Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
