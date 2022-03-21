Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed.  3/23  6 p.m.  Charter Commission
Wed.  3/23  5 p.m.  Rent Board
Wed.  3/23  TBD  Sustainability & Transportation Committee  City Hall
Thur.  3/24  8 a.m.  City Manager Search Subcommittee

Thur.  3/24  5 p.m.  City/School Finance Committee

Thur.  3/24  5 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Mon.  3/28  8 a.m.  City Council Rules Committee

Mon.  3/28  4 p.m.  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Tues.  3/29  8 a.m.  Legislative & Nominating Committee

Wed.  3/30  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

