SOUTH BERWICK

Lecture on history of Maine’s northern border

Old Berwick Historical Society will present an online lecture by Dr. Paul Buck titled “The Webster-Ashburton Treaty and Maine’s Northern Border” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Registration is through the society’s website.

The Webster-Ashburton Treaty of 1842 established Maine’s northern boundary. It also established a collaboration between London and Washington to combat the continued international trade of enslaved peoples, which had been outlawed in the United States in 1808. The lecture explores the treaty and its impact on the Acadian and Francophone community of the St. John Valley, which found itself split between two countries.

Admission is free to members. The lecture is open to the public, registration is available at oldberwick.org.

PORTLAND

Portland Piano Trio presents ‘Folk Songs’ Sunday

240 Strings will present the free, live concert “Folks Songs” by The Portland Piano Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mechanics’ Hall, at 519 Congress St.

The program includes trios by Franz Joseph Haydn, Felix Mendelssohn, and Reena Esmail, a prolific young composer, whose music is heavily influenced by Indian classical music.

Tracey Jasas-Hardel (violin), Wayne Smith (cello), and Anastasia Antonacos (piano) will perform. To learn more, visit 240strings.org or call 207-221-2613. Proof of vaccination required.

SANFORD

Groups to hold needs drive for asylum seekers

Care Partners, Southern Maine Health Care and Partners for Healthier Communities will host a York County Community Needs Drive to Support Asylum Seekers from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 15 Daigle Lane, off Main Street.

Suggested items include baby items such as diapers, wipes, lotions, shampoo, body wash, Pack & Play, car seats, strollers, toys, and blankets; personal hygiene including family packs of toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hair care items for various ethnicities, feminine hygiene products, etc.; cleaning supplies and gift cards to Hannaford, Walmart, DollarTree, Dollar General, Family Dollar.

WELLS

Wells High School Players to present spring play

The Wells High School Players will give four performances of “Same Room, Different Story,” a vignette play written by Claire Broome, this week at WHS’s Olenn Auditorium. The show will open with a 3:30 p.m. matinee Wednesday, $5 for adults and free for students and seniors. Three evening performances are planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday: $8 for adults and and $5 for students and seniors.

“Same Room, Different Story” uses the same stage set to explore six completely different stories and allows the actors to stretch their acting muscles after a pandemic hiatus.

A limited number of tickets will be sold online (eventbrite.com) and at the door. For more details, call Wells High School at 646-7011 during school hours.

WELLS

York County Community College earns military friendly designation

York County Community College (YCCC) has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly School designation.

More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning special awards.

For more details, visit yccc.edu/admissions-aid/apply-to-yccc/military-dependents.

WELLS

Library presents exhibit of Kennebunk artist’s works

The Wells Public Library is pleased to announce an art exhibit called “Portraits, Palaces, Palominos, Plus” by Kennebunk artist Steve Hrehovcik. The exhibit features 25 paintings on display in the Ethel M. Weymouth Exhibition Space from through March 31.

A reception with the artist will be held Thursday.

For more details, contact Nina Kostic at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNK

Audubon plans online talk about saw-whet owl

York County Audubon will present the online talk “Our Smallest Raptor: the Northern Saw-whet Owl” at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Zoe Korpi will head the talk. She is a graduate student pursuing her master’s degree in the Environment and Natural Resources program at Ohio State University.

The talk is free, but advance registration is required. To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link.

SCARBOROUGH

Church presents ‘Aging Friendly’ workshop Saturday

An “Aging Friendly” Workshop will be presented by Don Harden from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road.

Harden, a founding member of the Maine Council on Aging, will talk about the blessings of aging, how to live healthy and secure as we age, and steps to take now to age well. The session is open to seniors, caregivers, and children of aging parents.

The free event will also be livestreamed at jp2me.org. For more details, call St. John Paul II Parish at 883-0334.

