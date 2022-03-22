Vladimir Putin is in a time warp. He wants to go back to his glory days as a KGB head during the Cold War and force former Soviet republics back into the fold. His problem now is Ukraine doesn’t want to go there and, as we’ve seen on the news, its people will fight to the death to remain independent of Russia.
With Russia heavily invested in nuclear weapons, this is a fight that could affect all of the free world. It is important for us to back Ukraine without being seen as directly involved in the war: humanitarian aid, medical aid, arms, missile launchers, etc., and sanctions on Russia and its people.
Putin uses his propaganda to lie to the Russian people about the war. During the Cold War, it was Russia’s aim to destroy America from within. Putin has an ally in Donald Trump, who tried using Ukraine to further his own agenda. Trump managed to divide this country like it has never been before. Jan. 6 was an insurrection aimed at forming a coup to topple our democracy. Do you think Putin had promised him oligarch riches or being arm in arm with the strongman heads of Russia, China and North Korea that he admires so much?
Linda Boardman
Kennebunkport
