I submit this letter on behalf of the citizens of 75 State Street, who collaborated over the last week in writing it.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky pleads for a groundswell of protest from around the world against Putin for Russia’s unprovoked attack on its neighbor, Ukraine.

Who better to speak out about the horrors of war than senior citizens residing at 75 State Street, a retirement community located in the West End of Portland, Maine? We are a group of citizens who have experienced in our own lifetimes the pain, suffering and sacrifices, such as rationing, that war brings.

We support measures taken by our informed, elected leadership to impose sanctions punishing Russian aggression by ending importation of Russian oil. We support sacrifices to help mitigate effects of this insane Ukrainian war on its land, people and world peace. We can do our small part by joining others paying higher gas prices and making other essential sacrifices in days and weeks ahead.

We urge the younger generation, our children and grandchildren to take to heart our words, condemning aggression and fighting for freedom either at home or abroad.

If there is anything positive about this, it has caused the unification of nations as well as our bipartisan support of Ukraine, and disdain for Russian aggression and Putin’s disregard for human life.

We stand in support of the Ukrainian people and urge those who read this to join us in worldwide condemnation of Putin’s war on world peace.

Devin Elizabeth Yard

director of Social Services at 75 State Street

Portland

