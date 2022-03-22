Here we go again. The money our government is spending to control PFAS contamination is phenomical. Where were they initially in preventing this deadly forever chemical as it was being manufactured and used in many applications and now has polluted many Maine farms that used sludge as fertilizer?
The very government that supposedly is created to protect its citizens has let us down again. Don’t we have an Environmental Protection Agency that was formed to prevent such disasters? Go Google it and see the millions, probably billions of dollars they spend to prevent and now try to fix a problem they were asleep at the switch over.
Farmers, unfortunately, used cheap sludge for fertilizer not knowing that it contained PFAS and would forever poison their fields, cattle and themselves; this, apparently while the EPA was looking the other way. Typical government largesse, and we the people let them do it to us over and over.
Wake up people! The government is the problem, has been and is even more so now.
George A. Fogg
Auburn
