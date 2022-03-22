There is an interesting irony to “Putin’s war” on Ukraine. The man that Trump has called a “genius” potentially has done more to force us to address climate change and alternative energy than anyone.

The imposed sanctions have caused fuel prices to rise. The demand for fuel remains constant for now but the impetus is to seek alternatives like solar, hydro and wind. Automobile manufacturers are already moving to hybrids and electric vehicles.

Locally, we have Calpine to thank for dissuading Mainers from choosing hydro in favor of carbon-emitting natural gas. Calpine, owned by Access Industries and its owner, Len Blavatnik, a very wealthy oligarch by Russian standards, spent heavily on the campaign against the hydro project using deceptive advertising.

Calpine never wanted to acknowledge that they were the source of the disinformation. They were prolific in their distribution of “no corridor” buttons, stickers and signs without any source attribution. Perhaps another irony is that those supporting Maine’s North Woods were supporting fossil fuel consumption and an oligarch.

There are always tradeoffs: protecting Maine’s wild places and forest or burning more fossil fuels that pollute and supporting an oligarch. “Putin’s war,” as awful and mean as it is, has given us the opportunity and incentive to seek alternatives that don’t pollute Maine’s woods and waters by burning fossil fuels.

David Hyde

Pownal

