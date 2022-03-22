STANDISH – Maverick Charles Young was born on March 15, 2022, at 5:39 a.m. surrounded by the love of his mother Katelyn M. Blay and father Adam F. Young. Maverick had a powerful but unfortunately brief time here on earth, passing away peacefully on March 18, 2022, at 2:05 a.m. in the arms of his loving parents.

Maverick is survived by his big brothers Gage Young and Izak Young; grandparents Paul and Christine Young, Chuck and Cathy Blay; great- grandparents Phillip and Anne Blay, Linda and Jason Fenderson; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, family and friends. Although his loss is immeasurable, so is the love that he brought.

“How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.”

~Dorothy Ferguson

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

