Rolande L. Lavoie 1925 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Rolande L. Lavoie, 96, of Brunswick, died peacefully from a brief illness shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 6, 2022. March 6 was also the birthday of her late husband Raymond N. Lavoie. Rolande was born in Cap-Saint-Ignace, Quebec Canada on May 6, 1925, the daughter of Wilfrid A. and Rose Marie (Fortin) Caron. In her early years, after her family moved to Brunswick she was a Girl Scout and graduated from St. John’s School, then worked in the local textile mill until her marriage. On May 10, 1952, she married Raymond at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick, where together they made their home and family. She purchased her wedding dress (featured in a magazine) which was an exquisite two-piece satin dress and “riding coat”. The train was so long that after her wedding she trimmed it and made an elegant baptismal outfit for her children. Her daughter, Joanne, wore this same wedding ensemble when she married. Once starting their family, Rolande focused on being a full-time homemaker and raising her family of four children, Joanne M. Crepeau, Anne Marie Lavoie, Norman R. Lavoie, and Donald J. Lavoie. She was an expert seamstress who made much of the clothing and coats for her young children. She loved cooking, baking, ceramics, cake decorating and also provided special care for her daughter, Anne Marie, when growing up. Rolande was a life communicant of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, as well as a member of the Sodality of Our Lady, the 3rd order of Mary Society. She was also a 37-year member of T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) in which she enjoyed attending those meetings with her friends, and then treating themselves to ice cream or Chinese Food after weigh-ins. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family and friends, bringing them together for holidays, celebrating special occasions or just simple visits on Sunday afternoons. She would cook huge Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts all by herself, right up until her late 70s. Rolande will be long remembered as a loyal, tireless, loving soul, who always put others before herself, and never spoke an unkind word about anyone. She was truly a beautiful embodiment of kindness who will be greatly missed. In addition to her children she leaves behind these cherished loved ones, Mark Crepeau, Ruth Brennan Lavoie; grandchildren Matthew Crepeau, Michelle Crepeau, Andrea Lavoie, Nathan Lavoie and their spouses Caitlin Corrigan and Thomas Yale; as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Her celestial receiving line must have been long as Rolande was the last surviving member of a family of 19 children, three of whom died as infants. Her siblings were Irene, Irma, Valeda, Armandine, Marie, Marie Laure, Jeannette, Roland, Bertrand, Amable, Simone, Adelard, Conrad, Gerard, Fernand. Her husband; in-laws; and many aunts, uncles; and several nieces and nephews predeceased her. An hour of visitation, celebrating Rolande’s life, will be held on Friday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery followed by a reception. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Rolande’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

