We have occasionally touched here on things like reducing waste (the topmost item in the triangle of the solid waste hierarchy) by looking for less packaging, or buying the cuts of meat that are now coming in recyclable trays, instead of trays made from materials that need to be trashed. We’ve also addressed a bit the question of what to do with usable items for which we no longer have a use.

What we have not spent much time discussing is the second tier of the solid waste hierarchy. That’s the Reuse tier. I’ve been surprised at the number of people who are aware of some of the sources of used goods and material — and even contribute to them — but who would not consider going there to find what they need.

In most cases, for example, a step stool for the cellar or garage, a storage shelf for the “back room” or shed, or a small table for a camp or family room need not be either pristine or new. If their color matters, all could easily and inexpensively be painted. So, why not start your search for these items at Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity’s Restore, or Building Materials Exchange, on Rte. 196 in Lisbon? I once bought a flawless fireproof door for my basement at Building Materials Exchange for about one-tenth of its cost when it was new.

We have all heard of Craig’s List and Uncle Henry’s, but don’t think of them first for items that can be reused for many years, and would cost much less to purchase than buying them new. I am aware of some stories of bad people using these two sources to scope out properties for later criminal activities, or scamming people when they arrive to pick up advertised items. I also know of nobody who has personally experienced these things, and I would note that the Brunswick Police Department maintains a monitored spot in their parking lot specifically for making these sorts of purchases. They do not, of course, charge for the use of this spot, which is there explicitly for the protection of anyone who is uncomfortable with selling something directly from their home, or going to a stranger’s home to buy. If a seller is unwilling to meet at the police station to conclude the sale, I would simply find a different seller.

For higher end purchases, especially women’s clothing, do a search on consignment shops in the local area. There are a lot of them around, and they tend to have both great prices and great items for sale. When we buy from any of these places, we are reducing both our costs and our use of new materials.

Finally, I am reminded that we really do not need to use so many single use items like plastic flatware or coffee cups. If we’re getting take-out and going home with it, we already have flatware, napkins, and condiments (mustard, ketchup, salt and pepper), so we just need to remember, when we make the order, to ask the restaurant to omit those. None has ever refused my request. Also, some enlightened convenience stores will even charge a little less for coffee in your own reusable cup, and I know of none that would refuse to let you use it. They are not so hard to wash, after all. We just need to remember to have one in the car when we leave home.

The Recycle Bin is a weekly column on what to recycle, what not to recycle, and why, in Brunswick. The public is encouraged to submit questions by email to [email protected] Harry Hopcroft is a member of the Brunswick Recycling and Sustainability Committee. This column is a product of his own research.

