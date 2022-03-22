COMMUNITY MEALS:

SATURDAY

Takeout Bean Supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit and choice of apple or blueberry pie dessert. Pick up time is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Gray. Cost $10. Advance reservations only by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Contact Carol at 650-9093 and leave name, phone number, number of many meals wanted, and choice of pie. Park at the Parish House, at 5 Brown St., and enter by the Front Door. Face masks and social distancing required.

“Sensational Spring Supper,” featuring baked beans, casseroles, salads, rolls and butter, cold drinks and homemade pies. There will be two separate seatings at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. $10 adults, $5 ages 8 and under. 627-4282.

