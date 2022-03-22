COMMUNITY MEALS:
SATURDAY
Takeout Bean Supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit and choice of apple or blueberry pie dessert. Pick up time is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Gray. Cost $10. Advance reservations only by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Contact Carol at 650-9093 and leave name, phone number, number of many meals wanted, and choice of pie. Park at the Parish House, at 5 Brown St., and enter by the Front Door. Face masks and social distancing required.
“Sensational Spring Supper,” featuring baked beans, casseroles, salads, rolls and butter, cold drinks and homemade pies. There will be two separate seatings at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. $10 adults, $5 ages 8 and under. 627-4282.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Here’s who is running in area primary elections
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Calling Asians ‘robotic’ is a racist stereotype with a long, troubled history
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Government-controlled electricity would make matters worse; This is Putin’s war
-
Community News
Events
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Putin seeks return to Russia’s ‘good old days’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.