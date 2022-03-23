Betty J. Talbot 1935 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Betty J Talbot, 86, of Brunswick passed away peacefully Friday March 18, 2022, at Elm Street Assisted Living in Topsham with her family by her side. She was born in Merrill Maine on Nov. 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Bragdon) Furrow. She was a 1954 graduate of Brunswick High School. On June 23, 1957 she married Ronald J Talbot. They made their home in Brunswick where they raised their four children. She worked as a CNA for many years and also at Health Tex. For ten years she lived at Pejepscot Terrace where she was active in the community. She loved playing cards and lunch outings with her friends. She enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren every chance she could get. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald in 2001,and three brothers, Ron, Ralph and Mayland Furrow. She is survived by a daughter Linda and husband Dale Giles of Topsham, a son Bruce and wife Anne of Brunswick, a son Steven and wife Donna of Pensacola Florida a daughter Karen Spier of Lewiston, thirteen grandchildren thirty-four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A memorial visitation will be held at Stetson’s from 12-1 p.m., on Saturday March 26, 2022 followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Betty’s final resting place will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elm Street Assisted Living, 56 Elm Street Topsham Maine 04086.

