PORTLAND – Elmer E. “Skip” Rench, 88, passed peacefully at his home on Saturday March 19, 2022.

Elmer was born in Portland, April 3, 1933, the son of Francis Elmer Rench and Lucille Isabelle Clement.

On August 11, 1956 he married the love of his life, Geraldine. Together they raised their four children and created many happy memories of holidays, vacations, and summer camping.

His first job was at Calderwood Bakery on Pleasant Street until it closed. He then worked at JJ Nissan bakery as a machine operator, until he retired more than 30 years later. He worked as a crossing guard at Longfellow elementary school approximately five years. He then went on to work at the Maine Mall as a custodian for approximately three years.

He was a Cub Scout master of pack 96 for many years. He enjoyed bringing his troop camping at Camphines in Raymond.

He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. National Reserves for approximately nine years.

Elmer is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Geraldine Rench; three sons, Frank Rench, David Rench, Stephen Rench, and one daughter, Susan Rench; also, eight grandchildren’ and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the team at Northern Lights Hospice, and the many special caregivers who helped care for Elmer in his home over the past few months.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday March 25 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob White Officiating. Interment will follow in Brooklawn Memorial Park.

To share memories of Elmer, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book