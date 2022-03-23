BUXTON – Joanne Beverly Vetro, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.

Joanne was born in Freeport on Dec. 17, 1940 to John Angus and Dorothy Hope (Durgin) Hanna. Raised in Buxton, she was a 1958 graduate of the Samuel D. Hanson High School.

Joanne took pride in the many jobs she held over her years, sharing stories of times she worked at Sebago shoes, Low’s Variety, Budget Rent a Car, and the Maine Turnpike Authority, but the job she held the longest and was most proud of was as a mother and grandmother.

She shared many joys with her family, including watching NASCAR races, listening to country songs, playing card games, traveling, and visiting casinos. She loved animals, especially birds, cats, and horses, and always saved room for dessert.

Joanne is predeceased by her son, Gary Randall and daughter, Melissa Carignan; sister, Phyllis Roberts, brother, John Jr. “Jack” Hanna, and sister, Patricia “Patty” Tyler.

Joanne is survived by her companion of 46 years, Joseph Vetro; children Jack Chase and wife Leigh, Jill Chase, Joshua Vetro and wife Katie; brother, George Hanna and wife Kathryn; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road, Buxton. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Online condolence messages may be shared at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Animal Welfare Society/CLEO Fund

P.O. Box 43,

W. Kennebunk, ME 04094

on Joanne’s behalf.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous