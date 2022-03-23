Leo Leighton, 88, of 40 Harding Road passed away on March 19, 2022 peacefully in his sleep with family by his side. He was born on Dec. 25, 1933 to Jesse and Adeloza Leighton in Portland. Leo loved spending time with family and friends. He also loved hunting, dancing and traveling. He spent most of his career as a carpenter and was later employed at Maine Rubber until he retired. Leo is survived by his wife Dolores Leighton of Gorham; his sister, Delores Fearon of Gorham, his brother, Gene Leighton and wife Mary of Westbrook; his children Terri Verrill of Westminster, S.C., Lauri Libby of Standish, Jerry Leighton of Biddeford, Tammi Seymour and husband Danny of Standish, Scott Leighton and wife Laurey of Buxton, Marcia Leighton of Buxton, Glenn Leighton and wife Julie of Shapleigh, stepson, Rick Roberts and wife Carol of Biddeford, Lynn Bisco of Somersworth, N.H., and Laura Huckins and husband Lee of Windham, Steve Pelliteir and wife Kathy of Scarborough, Michelle Blow of Biddeford; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wives, Carol Leighton and Louise Leighton; and a sister, Geneva Larrabee. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 2 at the Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Rd., Gorham. A get together with food and drink will be held after the service at the church, anyone wishing to bring something to share may do so. To express condolences or to participate in Leo’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Leo Leighton to theGosnell House11 Hunnewell Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074

