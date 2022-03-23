WESTBROOK – James Allan Horr, 66, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 at Mission Hospital in North Carolina with his brother, Robert by his side. James was born in Portland, the son of James and Anna Horr of Westbrook.

He was predeceased by his mother, Anna (Ham) Horr; sister, Anna Huguenin Horr, brother, Matthew Horr.

He is survived by his father, James F. Horr of Westbrook; two sisters, Deborah St. Pierre and Suzanne Gemmell, one sister-in-law, Cindy Horr and two brothers, Stephen and Robert Horr.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 to 11 p.m., on April 9, at the American Legion, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. All family and friends are welcome.

