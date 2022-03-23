PORTLAND – Charles E. McClain, born June 18, 1962 passed away unexpectedly in Portland on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the age of 59. Charles was born and raised in Florida but has called Maine his home for almost 30 years.

Charles is survived but his longtime companion, Brenda Daicy, from Portland; his daughter, Wannita Finch and husband, J.T. and granddaughter, Haylin; a large extended family both in Florida as well as Maine.

There will be no service. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To share memories of Charles, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

