LEWISTON – Gary W. Reed, 82, passed away Monday, March 21, 2002, at Maine Medical Center after a short illness.Gary was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Greene, Maine, the son of Wallace and Dell Mower Reed. He attended one- and two-room elementary schools in Greene and graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn in 1957. While at Edward Little, he was a member of the concert and marching bands and a member of the school dance band, the Rhythm Kings. Most importantly at Edward Little, he met Marian Hodgkins, the woman who would be his wife for nearly 47 years and was the love of his life. He played in several private bands over a period of several years, mostly in the Lewiston-Auburn area. He was employed by the S.D. Warren Paper Mill and later Scott Paper Mill in Westbrook. During his time at Westbrook, he held various positions including laboratory technician, assistant payroll supervisor computer programmer, systems analyst, systems programmer and assistant manager of data processing, his last position before he retired in 1995 after 35 years. He attended Bates College, and after eight years of evening classes, earned a Bachelor of Science degree with High Distinction from the University of Maine in 1969. He was a member of the Falmouth chapter of the Maine Jaycees for several years, holding various local chapter offices including chapter president. In the year of his presidency, Falmouth was named the Outstanding Chapter in its population class, and he was named Outstanding Local President by the Maine Jaycees. He served as a district vice president of the Maine Jaycees and was named Outstanding District VP 1973-1974. He won the Speak Up Jaycee state competition 1971-1972. He and Marian traveled to Atlanta to represent Maine in the National Convention competition. They also attended National Conventions in Miami and Minneapolis. He was honored to be awarded a JCI Senatorship by the Falmouth chapter members. Mr. Reed believed that public service should be an important part of being a citizen. He was a member of the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He served for seven years on the Falmouth Board of Zoning Appeals, four years as chairman. He was elected to and served as chairman of a Falmouth Charter Review Commission and served five terms as a State Representative in the Maine Legislature representing Falmouth, and at various times, parts of Cumberland and Portland. During his final year in the Legislature, he was honored to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore on two occasions. In his final year he held the position of House Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Taxation. After leaving the Legislature, he held the position of state office representative in the Portland office of U.S. Senator Susan Collins for some time before severe illness caused him to the leave that position. He held an associate judge’s license from the Maine State Harness Racing Commission for many years and served as a commissioner of that body for several years. He was a member of the Dirigo Health Agency Board of Trustees. He and Marian enjoyed travel. They visited Bermuda, Alaska, Germany, Austria, The United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, France and Italy. He is survived by a son Jeffrey, his wife Cheryl, and daughter Alison of Indianapolis; a daughter, Jennifer and her husband Peter Chase of New Gloucester; and a son, James and his husband David Cowan of Lisbon Falls; his brother, Gregory and his companion Christine DuBois of Lincoln; and five nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Marian, who passed away in 2007. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, March 26, followed by a service at 12 p.m., at the Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Reed requested contributions to VNA Home Health Hospice, 50 Foden Road South Portland, Maine 04106; the Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road Falmouth, Maine 04105; or the Falmouth Food Pantry, 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth 04105.

