WESTBROOK – Carol Ann Shaw, 75, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Carol was born in Portland, the daughter of the late George L. and Bridget (Lyden) Shaw. She grew up in Portland with her two sisters.

She enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley and O’ Danny Boy. She looked forward to her shopping trips with her family and coordinating her outfits. While at home, she watched the Golden, Girls, Green Acers, and other classic television shows.

The family would like to thank Adam, Missy, and her caregivers over the years for their kind and compassionate care.

Carol was predeceased by her sister, Catherine McCabe. She is survived by her sister, Georgiana Young or Portland; and her loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Carol’s life will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 24, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Carol’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

