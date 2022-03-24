SOUTH PORTLAND — Gov. Janet Mills visited Dyer Elementary School in South Portland on March 16 for a celebration of Literacy Week and Women’s History Month.

“As it was both Women’s History Month and Literacy week at Dyer, it was remarkable to have Gov. Mills visit with us,” said Dyer Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Fowler. “We believe that our experience today will highlight for students the learning that happens through reading, the achievements of women across fields – science, law, and government – and the great possibilities that the future holds for them as children growing up in the great state of Maine.”

During the governor’s time at the elementary school, she read a story with two fifth-grade classes. The book she chose was about primatologist Jane Goodall: “Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World,” written and illustrated by New York Times best selling author, Rachel Ignotofsky.

Dyer Elementary school was taking part in Visual Vocabulary Day. The day allows students and staff to choose a vocabulary word and choose an outfit to wear that stood for that word. The governor took part in this activity and decided to use the word “Hope” as her vocabulary word. During her visit she answered questions from the students and took a student led tour of the elementary school.

“In reading with our fifth graders, Gov. Mills emphasized the importance of acknowledging women’s accomplishments in science,” Fowler said. “Her reading and discussion about Jane Goodall focused on the scientist’s contributions to the field, as well as the importance of patience, empathy, and kindness towards other living beings.

“The students were responsive to her dialogue with them about their school community improvement efforts, and they were interested in her professional history and work as governor. The students and staff were thrilled to have Gov. Mills visit Dyer. She had the opportunity to visit every classroom, speaking with students about their topics of learning with awesome energy and humor. Notably, she had much to share with our fourth graders who are involved in Maine Studies. She was a good match for them in Maine trivia knowledge.”

The governor was joined on her visit by Superintendent Timothy Metheney, Fowler, and Librarian Elizabeth Anderson.

“Thank you to the students at Dyer Elementary School for such a warm welcome,” Mills said. “I loved having the chance to read to you as you celebrate Literacy Week. Maine has a bright future with all of you.”

