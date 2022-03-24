SOUTH PORTLAND — The state primary and school budget validation referendum will take place on June 14.

South Portland’s school validation is the annual election for the school’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The ballot this year will have additional questions, including a question on whether or not the public would like to continue the referendum process for another three years. The question is asked every three years.

Residents can request absentee ballots. Requested absentee ballots will be mailed out and will arrive about May 14. May 24 will be the last day for the registrar’s office to receive mail-in voter cards and June 9 will be the last day an absentee ballot may be requested. Residents can drop off absentee ballots to South Portland City Hall, located at 25 Cottage Road.

On Election Day, all polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

