I am an instructor at Southern Maine Community College, teaching preparatory English to native and non-native English speakers. One lesson is learning to write a letter to the editor, teaching how to write to persuade and also how to use your voice in your community. I hope you will read and enjoy these letters.

To the editor,

Traveling is good for everyone who wants to promote heart health. One of the amazing benefits is promoting physical activity, whether it is rushing through the airport, or walking the streets of foreign countries. Traveling can relieve stress and help mental health.

Traveling allows you to get away from the food or things you used to have every day. Traveling to different places in the world can offer you a perfect culture and to learn new things there.

Traveling helps you to take rest and relax after a long time of being stressed. I hope you can get some time off for adventure with happiness and mood, get exposed to new things, and strengthen your mind and body.

I encourage you to choose a safe place or country that you can visit and discover the world.

Hans Kasongo

Democratic Republic of Congo

To the editor,

Spending time with children is multifaceted. Sometimes it can be surprising or complicated, but most of all it is fun. You have probably experienced that children are very special and each child is unique. They are spontaneous, full of energy and always trying to keep busy.

Children can help you see things differently with their wild imaginations. Exercise doesn’t necessarily have to be done only in the gym, you can also train in different fun ways with kids.

I have been very sad many times in my life, but I swear that my children have helped me a lot to feel better. If you are going through difficult times whatever your situation or if you want to be in a good mood by experiencing something different, I invite you to spend time with the children because in one way or another, you will find satisfaction.

Cathy S Divita

Democratic Republic of the Congo

To the editor,

Even though it’s the middle of winter, it’s never too early to start planning your garden. Instead of spending money buying fertilizer at a box store or garden center, let Mother Nature help you.

Start growing mushrooms in your vegetable or flower garden to help grow your plants. Mushrooms grow starting in mid-June to early-November which is when most people in New England grow their gardens.

Mushrooms are a natural fertilizer because they break down leaves, dead or dying plants. All of these nutrients get returned to the soil and feed the growing vegetables or flowers. Mushrooms keep the soil from drying out during periods of no rain.

Mushrooms have been around longer than trees have been. There are 99,000 species of fungi. However, only about 40 types of mushrooms are edible. Don’t pick or eat any mushrooms growing in your garden unless you are familiar with which ones are edible.

If you want to learn more, check to see if your community, garden center or local college offers seminars or classes on growing or foraging for mushrooms.

Happy gardening!

Molly Ross

USA

To the editor,

Most people don’t know African food, so I would like to present to you my delicious dish from my country, Rwanda, called Isombe.

Isombe is made out of green cassava or manioc leaf. Most people from my country love it, because it is affordable and delicious. It is easy to make. Isombe is known as a vegetable food like spinach. You can mix spinach with isombe when you are preparing it.

Allow me to present my beautiful dish to the people who like vegetable food. Isombe is known also as a healthy food. It is not looking good at all but it tastes yummy. It is the best meal ever. You can eat isombe with other food such as rice, fufu, potatoes and breads. Isombe also has an advantage of helping our body to be strong.

In my culture we give isombe to a new mother who just got a new baby to help them to provide natural milk.

I suggest you meet with me and I can share more things with you. Don’t hesitate to come to my house. I can show you how to make isombe and it will become your favorite food, too.

Esperance Ndutira

Rwanda

To the editor,

First, I think basketball is the best sport in the world. It is entertaining to watch, fun to play, easy to understand and exciting to watch because it’s fast.

A lot can happen in one sequence. In one possession the other team can make a great defensive play and dunk the ball on the other end. The fans make the game energetic by the fact they are involved in sideline rooting.

I feel like playing the game of basketball is personally better than watching. The excitement just to be on the floor and have fun is unmatched, especially, when your team is good and the fans are supportive. Basketball is a great atmosphere to be a part of and is really an amazing sport.

I recommend people try to play this game or at least watch it. It is entertaining and easy to understand. Please come to watch our game at Southern Maine Community College.

David Mervilus

Canada

To the editor,

Conserving electricity is all about being aware of how much electricity you use, and making conscious decisions to reduce it. However, how many of us actually know how much electricity our devices use, or the benefits of conservation? To understand, it helps to take a closer look.

The benefits of electricity conservation are twofold. The first and most obvious benefit is from the financial standpoint. Reducing your usage subsequently will lower your bill. The second benefit is a reduction in your environmental impact. Less power generated equals less emissions into the atmosphere.

Putting energy conservation into practice to get these benefits is simple. All it takes is adjustments to your lifestyle.

Many people might assume that something plugged in but powered off isn’t using power, but this isn’t always true. Make sure to turn off lights you’re not using, and unplug things such as phone chargers when they are not being used. It’s that easy to put electricity conservation into practice and receive the benefits.

Andrew Tibbetts

USA

To the editor,

Renewable energy is the energy of the future. Let’s talk about the most important and more conventional renewable energy, which is solar energy. This kind of energy is clean and important because sunlight is one of our planet’s most abundant and freely available energy resources.

Why is renewable energy the future? Technologies such as solar and wind are at the heart of transformations taking place across the global energy system. Their increasing use is crucial for efforts to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, reduce air pollution, and expand energy access.

Everyone should make a decision to turn over renewable energy to make our earth better and safer, save money and be the star example to our families.

Jose Ramirez

Venezuela

To the editor,

As part of a college baseball team the only thing you want is fans and family there watching and supporting you and your team.

It is very hard to compete at the college level, being on a team, making it this far. I know the only thing I want is people watching. It makes it fun. Colleges are not getting enough fans and support. It makes the city look horrible by not coming out and supporting the players who deserve every piece of support they can get.

Every single day in the gym and at practice all of the hard work day-in and day-out, they deserve a sold out crowd at every game. Being a student and playing baseball is the hardest thing I have ever done. Being a college athlete is the farthest I have gone in sports and competing against some of the best athletes in the world deserves the fans to come out and watch.

If you don’t like sports you can come out and get some fresh air, walk the dog by the water. Get out of the house and support the players who deserve it. For our baseball schedule, please go to the SMCC website.

Alex Walker

USA

To the editor,

Most of us know the benefits of wearing face masks during COVID-19 pandemic. All people should wear masks except children under 2 years old and a person with a disability even if you have a vaccination or do not feel sick.

People transmit COVID-19 when no masks are worn by both parties or a mask is worn by one person. Remember to clean hands and use hand sanitizer or soap and water. When you are in a public place, on a plane, bus, train and around people who don’t live together, you should wear a mask and follow the distance between the person and others.

Wearing masks in proper way is only one way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus . I invite all people to wear a mask and protect others as well as yourself.

Belyse Ninganza

Burundi

