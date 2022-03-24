The best way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them.

The RSU 21 recalls are just like the classic bullying that you or your kids probably witnessed growing up. A target was picked, and then it started: False rumors were circulated, “us” versus “them” talk, trying to get others to join in, and blaming the target for every imagined slight. At this point it is hard to even keep straight the ever-changing grievances. But the leaders are still all in: Just last week they sent a letter to supporters urging them to “finish the job.” They can’t articulate exactly what their goal is, because it’s only about trying to prove how powerful they are.

We, as a community, need to stand up right now to stop the bullying of our school board members, or else we are going to have to deal with this behavior over and over again. Kennebunk residents should vote “No” on the RSU 21 recall referendum. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall. The special town meeting referendum/recall election is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.

John Costin

Kennebunk

