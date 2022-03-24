With the current focus on American corporations and whether they’re price gouging consumers at the gas pump or continuing to do business in Russia, it’s easy to forget about those corporations that continue to make political donations to the “Sedition Caucus.” That group consists of the 139 Republican U.S. House representatives and eight Republican senators who refused to vote on Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm Joe Biden as president.

Many household names such as UPS, JetBlue, Home Depot, Ford, AT&T, Walmart, American Airlines and others had pledged to suspend donations to those individuals but have since resumed donating to them, as well as to PACS and other groups supporting Republicans.

Toyota initially reneged on its pledge to stop donating, but in June 2021 announced it would stop contributing to the Republican objectors.

General Dynamics, the parent company of Bath Iron Works, donated $233,500 to Sedition Caucus members and PACs in 2021.

The activist group “Civic Sundays” is hard at work keeping tabs on corporate donations and has enlisted citizens to contact leaders of corporations to express their disapproval. They could use your help.

While contributing in a bipartisan manner may have made sense in the past, it no longer does. These are not ordinary times. There’s only one party right now that’s interested in doing the people’s work and in preserving our democracy. That’s the Democrats.

Jennifer Jones

Falmouth

