As a Ukrainian-American I am disgusted more has not been done to help the 3 million-plus Ukrainian refugees.
Why aren’t Ukrainian refugees being allowed to immigrate to America and claim asylum from this horrific war?
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was recently asked if any Ukrainian refugees will be brought to America and he only said, he will “look” at it. In Poland, Vice President Kamala Harris was recently asked a similar question and her nervous answer, with laughter, was to look at the Polish prime minister and say, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.”
This is no laughing matter. This is a disgrace. Even tiny Israel has announced they will be accepting at least 25,000 non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees.
I served in the U.S. Air Force and I know our country can bring many Ukrainian refugees to America on military cargo planes.
I call on President Biden to take immediate action to bring Ukrainian refugees to America.
John Meinhold
Portsmouth, N.H.
