STANDISH – Robert “Bob/Bobby” Harold Babson, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on March 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family. He was born in Castine on June 13, 1937, a son of the late Robert Llewelyn and Frances Marie (Gross) Babson.

Bob graduated from George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, in 1955. After graduation, he worked various jobs, including H.F. Westcott Hardware in Bucksport. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1961, where he was stationed in Casablanca, Morocco. He enjoyed talking about his experiences during that time, especially his leave opportunities where he visited various European countries, such as England and Spain.

Upon his Honorable Discharge, he moved to Portland and worked for Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland. He spent almost his entire career in the Glass Shop, where he was a Scientific Glassblower. He was highly skilled in this work, and well-respected by his colleagues. He worked for Fairchild for 47 years, retiring in 2009.

Bob enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, fishing, hunting, canoeing, kayaking, walking, and watching the Red Sox. He and his son Rob had a standing ritual of catching a Sea Dogs game every summer. A creature of habit, he liked to pick up the paper, grab a breakfast sandwich and coffee, and sit by Sebago Lake.

Bob and Joanne Kief were old high school sweethearts, rekindling their relationship in 2018 after more than 60 years, and enjoyed reminiscing, canoeing, hiking, and kayaking during Bob’s final years. They spoke almost every day on the phone, catching up, sometimes doing the BDN Crossword.

Bob adored his family, especially his children, to whom he was a role model of independence, generosity, respect, and hard work. A pillar of support, if one of his children or grandchildren had a project needed doing, he’d be there the next day with all the tools and know-how to get it done. He’d often leave the tools with his kids, and say, “Why don’t you hang onto that?” It was his way of saying, “You completed the project, now here’s a gift for the next time you need it.”

He is predeceased by a brother, Larry Douglas Babson, who passed away in 2018.

Bob is survived by his girlfriend, Joanne Kief of Hancock; former wife, Sandra Ann Babson of Standish; their children Thomas John Babson of Limington, Robert Harold Haley-Babson and his wife Camelia Babson-Haley of Portland and Christopher Francis Babson of Standish; sister, Sandra Jean Orcutt and husband Bill Orcutt of Orland and a brother, Jerold Leroy Babson and his partner Sally Howard of Bucksport; four grandchildren, Anthony Dammeyer, Audrey Yera-Paez, Aeryn Babson, and Jeremiah Haley; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

No funeral or visitation will be held. Burial in a private ceremony will follow at Mount Rest Cemetery in N. Brooksville at a later date.

Bob donated generously to YFO for many years, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Youth and Family Outreach

331 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

http://www.yfoutreachme.org

