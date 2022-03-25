John Allen 1937 – 2022 TOPSHAM – John Allen, 84 of Topsham, Maine, died on March 21, 2022. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, a son of the late Hiram and Rose Allen. John was a car salesman for 35 years and later drove school vans for SAD 75 for another 10 years. He was an avid hunter, especially for ducks. John enjoyed sports of all kinds and listening to country music. Those who knew John will remember him for his voice and contagious smile. John is survived by his wife Linda, a sister Mildred Yost and husband William, Niece Jennifer Yost, Nephew William Yost and his wife Mary as well as by a great niece Tori Yost and great nephew Ryan Yost. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

