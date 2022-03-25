BRUNSWICK – Ruth was released from her earthly bonds into the hands of her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2022.She was raised in Portland and attended Portland schools. Some of her favorite memories were of the summers she spent on Long Island with her brothers Frank, Vernal and sister, Shirley and parents Jessie and Frank Holbrook. Ruth spent many hours researching her family genealogy discovering many “cousins” along the way.Her husband, Don Sligar and she made their home in Dedham for many years until his death. She moved back to Brunswick, where she eventually met and married retired Navy pilot, Captain John Stone. John passed in 2014. Ruth’s sweet smile will be missed by her nieces, Sher Hooper (Larry) of Jefferson, Pat Jorge of Altha, Fla., and nephew, Tim Barton (Adrienne) of Woolwich; along with many cousins and grand nieces and nephews.Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.comServices will be private per her wishes and interment will take place in Brooklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.Donations in her memory can be made to theElijah Kellogg Churchin Harpswell.

