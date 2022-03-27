LIMINGTON – Constance M. (Viola) Farrin, 86, of Limington, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born August 31, 1935 to Alice B. Dyer and Santino J. Viola.

Connie is survived by her daughter and best friend, Deb (Farrin) Kidder and her husband Rolland Kidder; her daughter-in-law, Stacy Viola, granddaughter, Olivia Viola, and great-grandson, Matthew Viola; grandson, Brandon Harkins and his wife Katrina, great grandchildren Sophia, Amelia and Easton Harkins; many cousins; nieces and nephews; along with the entire Kidder family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Farrin; son, Steven Viola; parents Alice and Santino Viola; grandson, Dillon St. Pierre and companion Allen Glazier.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to learn more about Constance, as well as to leave condolences and memories.

