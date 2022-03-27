SANFORD – Amber J. Dunham, 92, unexpectedly passed away at her home in Sanford on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Amber was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Sanford, the daughter of William and Josephine (Lynch) Burgess. Amber married her beloved Gerald “Jerry” Dunham on Oct. 19, 1952. Jerry opened what was then called “Elm Foodland” in Sanford, later to be named “Jerry’s Market.” Together they raised three children, Mark, Peter, and Jane.

Amber was a lifelong member of the North Parish Congregational Church. She was, by all means, the quintessential “mom.” She prepared Sunday dinners after church, picnics at the lake, fresh baked cookies for the kids and their friends after school, and always celebrated birthdays. She enjoyed the family’s summer home on Sebago Lake, loved gardening, cooking, and lunch with her friends (especially Aunt Betty). She also enjoyed quilting and joined a quilting group, where she made numerous beautiful bed quilts. She spent many summers visiting her sisters at the beach. Watching the birds and looking at pretty flowers always brought her joy. Her absolute favorite were cardinals, for their bright red color. She loved her grandchildren and grand dogs. She will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is predeceased by her parents; and siblings Judith Burgess, Jacqueline Spicer, Shirly Hutter, and Warren Burgess.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gerald L. Dunham of Sanford; three children, Mark and Tina-May Dunham of Sanford, Peter Dunham and Donna Nadeau of Sanford, and Jane and Michael Ross of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren Jessica, Cameron, Justine, Calvin, Samantha, and Danielle; one great-grandchild, William; grand dogs, Kadie, Sadie, and Leo; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home immediately following. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit

In lieu of flowers, donations in Amber’s memory may be made to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

or online at

http://www.animalwelfaresociety.org/give.

﻿

