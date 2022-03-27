LISBON – Thomas R. Schutz of Lisbon, passed away at home on Sunday March 13, 2022.

He was one of three children born to the late Edwin T. Schutz and Helen (Waterman) Schutz. He was born and raised in Harvey, Ill. and attended high school in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Following high school he attended Hillsdale College where he studied classics and psychology and began a life-long career as a teacher and counselor. He spent his entire career helping disadvantaged youth all over the country.

During his time at college, he met and married his life-long love, Pamela Britton. After a number of years living in Michigan and Alaska, they moved to Maine, where Pam had spent most her summers as a youth. They both loved the Maine coastline and spent countless hours traveling the state together. At one point, Tom owned a small boat and tried his hand at lobstering out of Friendship Harbor.

He was known for his crazy good culinary skills, his knowledge of classical music, history, literature and his ability to beat anyone at Jeopardy! A consummate story-teller with an off-beat sense of humor, he often had everyone giggling. He was a traveler at heart, and always interested in the world around him and beyond. He loved to share little nuggets of wisdom with everyone he encountered.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Dr. Pamela N. (Britton), Schutz, EdD; and his brother, John E. Schutz of River Forest, Ill.; as well as many well-loved and spoiled dogs.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Kirsten A. Schutz; devoted friend and caretaker, Jason Levandowski; his sister, Carole Evans; and many nieces, nephews; family members both near and far.

A small, private ceremony is planned.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to

Ark Animal Shelter,

P.O. Box 276,

Cherryfield, ME 04622

