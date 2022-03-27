PORTLAND – Richard M. Bakke, aka “Dick/Papa” passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022. A much respected friend said, “his life is a perfect example of a life well lived.”

Born in Portland on May 16, 1932, Dick attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1950. In 1951, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War before his honorable discharge in 1953.

Joy Williams, a long- time family friend, came back into Dick’s life and they were married in August of 1954. They moved to Boston for Dick to continue his education, where he eventually graduated from Bentley College. After graduating, Dick and Joy moved back to Portland to begin their careers and start a family. They were married for 57 years before Joy’s passing in 2011.

Dick and Joy raised their daughters in the Deering/Stroudwater areas of Portland. Family was everything to them. Each holiday was made special by Joy, and then their daughters and granddaughter. There was always a person or two who joined the Bakke’s when they didn’t have a place to go for the holidays. There were many vacations, picnics, beach outings and rides on Sundays without a destination in mind. Their children and grandchildren’s activities were always the priority. Dick even had the pleasure of watching his great-granddaughter, Morgan, participate in school and sporting events. They were a very blessed family.

Dick was an accomplished man. He had experience with the accounting firm of Jordan and Jordan, and then with Columbia Markets where he was VP of finance. He joined Portland Glass/American Management Group in 1973 as Executive VP of finance. In 1997, he retired as President and CEO. “He was our rock, the solid one,” says a long- time colleague.

Along with his passion for his family and work, Dick also loved football. He was President and General Manager of Portland’s first semi-professional sports team, the Portland Seahawks Football.

Dick was an avid golfer and a member of both the Falmouth and Portland Country Clubs. He and Joy enjoyed the social activities offered and loved to share them with their family.

Dick was also civic minded. In the ’60s he was Maine State Chairman of Young Republicans and traveled the state with the late Senator Margaret Chase Smith and Governor John Reed. Those relationships continued for many years. He was also a past president of the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce and instrumental in the formation of what is known today as ‘Eggs and Issues.’ He was an active member of the Portland Lions Club and chaired many committees at the University of Southern Maine and stayed involved until 2015.

While in his mid-80s, Dick married Mary Jane Dougherty of Scarborough. It was a wonderful time for both of them, until Mary Jane’s passing in 2016. Mary Jane’s children Tom Dougherty, Jane O’Connell, and John Dougherty, along with their spouses and children, warmly welcomed Dick into their family. They remained close.

Dick would tell you today that his greatest accomplishments in life were his three daughters, Betsy, Sue and Heidi. He and Joy raised them to be strong, independent, hard-working women. They have since raised their own children the same way.

During the last five years, Dick began researching and writing. He documented and wrote about the journeys of aids at his assisted living facility who immigrated from other countries and shared these papers with his fellow residents. He also wrote about the constitution, immigration, and most recently Covid-19 and the pandemic.

Dick is predeceased by his wife, Joy; his parents Elmer and Ruby Bakke; a brother, Al, and a sister, Elenor.

He leaves behind his three daughters and their families, Betsy (Earls) Mohr and husband Clifford of Falmouth, Sue Doyon and husband Daniel of Portland, and Heidi Hall and husband Reginald of Yarmouth; Ryan Earls, his wife Danielle and their children Kayden, Cullen and Linden; Caroline Earls her partner Adrian Jones and their daughter Morgan; Patrick Mohr, his wife Carolyn and their son Arther; Hayden Mohr; Max Doyon, wife Nati and their children Rafi and Rori; Sydney Doyon; Stefanie Hall, her fiance’ John Lister; and Tyler Hall; his loving sister, Judith Caldwell and husband Jake of Portland; and nieces and nephew, Deborah, Katie and Kenneth and their families; and lastly, our dear family friend, Sue Dealaman of Yarmouth.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St. Portland. A private service and burial will follow.

Please visit jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute in Dick’s memory.

Dick was diagnosed 67 years ago with type 1 diabetes. He faced this disease head on and without complaint. When discussing his life with diabetes, Dick would say, “No one said it was going to be easy.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to the

American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

or http://www.diabetes.org

