WESTBROOK – Wayne Morrison Martin Sr., 86, passed March 16, 2022. He was born in Gorham to Bertha and Alfred Martin, the youngest of five children.

Wayne married Beverly Douglass in 1954 and they had five children.

Wayne served 20 years with the Maine National Guard. After 33 years he retired from the Maine Turnpike Authority. He was a Reserve Officer with Scarborough Police and did security for Cumberland and Fryeburg Fairs for several decades.

Wayne was an avid bowler at the Big 20 in Scarborough with his partner of more than 18 years, Janet Boullie.

Wayne was preceded by his wife, Beverly; and youngest daughter, Bonnie Merryfield, and survived by children Rebecca, Linda, Wanda, and Wayne.

A celebration of life will be held in June.

In lieu of flowers

please donate to:

Maine Heart Association

