PORTLAND – Florence Katherine (Ferrante) Bishop, 95, of Portland, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 15, 2022, with loving family by her side.

Born April 9, 1926 in Lewiston, daughter of Peter and Antoinette (Delponte) Ferrante. Growing up on Washington Avenue, Portland, her family owned/operated Ferrante’s Market for many years.

Survived by her son, John Bishop (Tracey); grandchildren Leslie Larson (Caleb) of Charlotte, N.C., Heather Lucas (Quasar) of Bethlehem, Pa., Derek Bishop of Cape Elizabeth; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Isabelle, Ryker Larson, Trenton, Quin Lucas-Bishop; her only remaining sibling, Norma DiPietrantonio; along with many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents; five brothers, Sammy, Archie, Emma, Tony, Ralph, two sisters, Angie, Antoinette.

Funeral services held April 2 at 10 a.m., St Peters Church, Federal St., Portland. Burial following: Calvary Cemetery South Portland.

To share a memory please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

In lieu of flowers consider memorial gift to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital: https://www.mainehealth.org/Maine-Medical-Center/Philanthropy/The-Barbara-Bush-Childrens-Hospital

Guest Book