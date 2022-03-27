DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Ashley Alexis Bean, of Doylestown, Pa., passed away suddenly on Sunday March 20, 2022. She was 23 years old. Ashley was born in Doylestown, Pa. and was the first-born daughter to Don and Stacey Bean. Ashley graduated from Central Bucks East High School in 2017.

She was a free spirited, smart, energetic person with many interests. She loved photography, art, music, and was an avid writer. She dreamed of studying herbal medication in the future, and maybe someday owning her own shop. She was an extremely giving person and had a selfless soul. Ashley was happiest while spending time at her family’s vacation home on Chebeague Island.

Ashley is survived by her two sisters, Amber and Allie; and her paternal grandparents Ralph and Cathy Bean. In addition, she is survived by her uncle, David Hall, and her aunt, Erica and uncle, Jason Bean.

Ashley is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Richard and Lois Hall.

Ashley’s family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 30 at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, Pa.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below, Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington, Pa., http://www.shellyfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, Ashley’s family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, http://www.specialolympicspa.org

