Deborah Williams 1954 – 2022 TOPSHAM – DeborahWilliams, 67, died at Androscoggin Hospice House, Auburn on Saturday March 12, 2022. Our loss is heaven’s gain. She was born June 11, 1954 in Farmington, a daughter of Francis “Bud” and Sturcha “Sue” Stewart Collins. She attended Lisbon Falls Christian Academy and earned her degree from the Merrymeeting School, Topsham. She married Ralph Williams June 11, 1983 in Topsham at Tabernacle Baptist Church. She earned her certification in bookkeeping from CBI, Bath and ran her own business serving private clients out of her home for many years. She was a member of the Topsham Baptist Church (formerly the Tabernacle Baptist Church), singing in the choir and bringing ministry to local nursing homes for over 33 years with her husband. She received services and volunteered at Alpha One Independent Living Center for more than 40 years. She served on the Governor’s Advisory Commission on disabilities for seven years. She enjoyed travel and crafts and especially caring for her family and friends. She was predeceased by a sister, Darlene Hall. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Williams of Topsham; brothers Francis Collins of Marlborough, Mass., Stuart Collins, L. Barry King of Jay, two sisters, Doreen Walters of Palm Coast, Fla., Diane Morse of Brunswick, a sister-in-law, Victoria Ramsey of Marlborough, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date at the Topsham Baptist Church, 52 Roman Rd., Topsham. Interment will be in Grove Cemetery, Freeport. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com .

