Harry R. Lewis Sr. 1945 – 2022 BATH – Harry R. Lewis Sr., 76, of North Bath Road passed away suddenly at home with his fiancé. He was born in Bath on Dec. 10, 1945, the son of Roger H. and Beatrice F (Libby) Lewis. He attended the one room schoolhouse in Parker Head, Phippsburg, and Morse High School in Bath. Harry’s career began as a clam digger. At the age of 18 he married Ruth M. Gray and he was employed at Bath Iron Works working in several departments retiring as crane operator. He did body work and painted cars, tuna fishing, eeling, and did carpentry with Kevin Alexander. Harry was a volunteer for the Phippsburg Fire Dept. for several years and was a member of the Boothbay Rod & Gun Club. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and especially spending time with family. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Lewis on March 1, 2014; and by one son, John D. Lewis on Oct. 4, 1997. He is survived by one daughter, Dawn E. Lewis of Brunswick, three sons, Harry R. Lewis Jr. and his wife Cathleen of Wiscasset, Timothy E. Lewis of West Bath, and James A. Lewis of Georgetown. He is also survived by his fiancé, Adele Madore of Bath and her two sons, Scott Madore of New Hampshire and Eric Madore of Woolwich; six grandchildren; many great- grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Phippsburg Fire Department P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

