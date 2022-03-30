NAPLES – Lorene B. Hebert, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 23, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.

Lorene was born on July 28, 1950, in Portland, the daughter of Robert and Eleanor (Fogg) Hauser. Lorene graduated from South Portland High School in 1970.

Lorene worked for The Casco Inn as a CNA for many years and had recently gone back to work before the pandemic. Her passion was taking care of the elderly and enjoyed working with her co-workers. She was dedicated and hardworking. She considered her patients part of her family.

She enjoyed being a member of the Edes Falls Sewing Circle, where they had many baked bean suppers for the community. She enjoyed helping arrange the hohoho sale, craft and bake sale, coat giveaway. Proud to be a member of a non-profit organization that gave back to the community and the proceeds went to help maintain the Edes Falls Community Hall.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Many beautiful summer days and evenings at her brother’s camp on Sebago Lake, boat rides with David and his wife Lisa or with Larry and his wife Gail. Boat rides on Sebago Lake was an all-time favorite where she spent many days boating with her late husband, Tommy, the love of her life. She enjoyed going shopping, getting her nails done and spending the weekend at her sister Alayne and her husband Scott. She enjoyed spending time with her niece, Jamie and her husband Frankie, great-niece Annalyce and great-nephews Jeremiah and Noah, including helping them with remote learning 2-3 times a week. She also enjoyed the time she got to spend with her stepsons and her late husband’s family. She kept herself busy, that is for sure.

She cherished the time she spent with many dear friends. She enjoyed traveling, watching birds, reading, crossword puzzles, and her TV shows.

Her smile and laugh will be greatly missed by all.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas O. Hebert; parents Robert and Eleanor Hauser; sister, Sharon Littlefield, brother, Robert Hauser Sr.; and grandparents James and Edna Fogg.

She is survived by sister, Alayne Grover and her husband Scott of Limington, brothers Larry Hauser and his wife Gail of Standish, David Hauser and his wife Lisa of Scarborough; stepsons Tommy and his wife Lisa of Westbrook, Jason and his wife Melanie; and many nieces, nephews; great-niece and nephews; and extended members of the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Maine Health Cancer Center and to the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their loving care.

Private graveside service to be held April 30 at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

