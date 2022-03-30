DANVERS, Mass. – Stephen Emery Eastman, 60, passed away at home from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in Paris, France he was the son of Harland H. and Nancy (Emery) Eastman. Steve was the husband of Cristi Hollidge, with whom he celebrated 11 years of marriage, and 27 years of love.

Steve resided in the Danvers, Mass. area for the last 12 years, and prior to that in Merrimac, Mass. His father was a career diplomat and Steve grew up overseas in France, Vietnam, Benin, England, Israel, and Morocco. He received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and went on to a career in financial management. Steve was most recently a Managing Director on the Global Institutional Relationship Team at MFS Investment Management in Boston.

Steve was known for his kindness and generosity as well as his love for all things mechanical, forests and cats. When not working, Steve loved spending time in Maine with his family and friends.

In addition to his adored wife, Cristi, Steve is survived by his father, Harland H. Eastman, of Springvale; siblings Eliza Eastman of Portland, and Saïd Eastman and his wife Mary Siegel of Westford, Mass. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Abigail and Jake Eastman, and Ally and Nick Lombardo.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Emery Eastman.

Celebrations of life will be announced at a later date.

