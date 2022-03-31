GREENVILLE – Erik Kenneth Ingalls, 43, passed away on March 24, 2022, in Greenville. He was born in Portland on July 14, 1978, the son of Kenneth and Jeanne (Kaulback) Ingalls.

Erik grew up in Raymond and graduated from Windham Real School in 1996. He most recently worked at Stones Construction and Big Squaw Mountain in Greenville. He loved running the chairlift, bringing joy to all the skiers on the mountain. Erik loved people and was an encouragement to others. His positive attitude and fun demeanor were contagious.

Erik loved the Moosehead Region, spending time at our camp on the lake, fishing, playing cribbage, and spending time with family and friends. Erik loved the outdoors and was everyone’s favorite fishing buddy. He loved hunting and being in the woods, just like his Dad. Children loved Erik and Erik loved children. He always took time to have fun with kiddos and teach them how to fish. He enjoyed spending time at his mom’s farm in Poland, and helping with the animals. Erik was very upbeat and had an infectious and positive attitude. You always knew when he walked into a room, he would immediately bring a smile to your face.

In September 2019, Erik traveled to Sunny, South Florida, to attend Faith Farm Ministries in Okeechobee, Fla. He completed the one-year program and then stayed an additional year to help other men coming into the program. Faith Farm helped change his life and he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior during his time there. We enjoyed watching God transform him and be baptized as an outward expression of his faith. His heart was forever changed. He continued to work on his recovery and grow in his relationship with the Lord. During his time at Faith Farm, Erik spent almost every Sunday with his sister, Kristen and brother-in-law, Jonathan. They would travel to Faith Farm, go to church, eat and play cribbage.

In September 2021, Erik returned to Greenville, and began attending New Life Church. His goal was to set up Moosehead Ministries and help other people recover from drug and alcohol addiction. Erik loved the Lord and we are incredibly thankful that we will see him again in Heaven.

Erik is survived by his mom, Jeanne (Ingalls) Kaulback; his sister, Kristen (Ingalls) Rice, and her husband, Jonathan Rice. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, June Kaulback; and his aunt, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his dad, Kenneth Ingalls.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04082, followed by a celebration of life at the Veterans Hall in Windham. Burial will take place later this spring at the Smith Cemetery in Windham. There will be another celebration of life in Greenville at a later date. Condolences to the family can be expressed atwww.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

New Life Church

P.O. Box 13

Greenville, ME 04441, or

Faith Farm Ministries

7595 NE 128th Ave.

Okeechobee, FL 34972

